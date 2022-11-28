TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Industrial Alliance Securities

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$17.00 target price on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, CSFB upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$19.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAlta Renewables currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.05.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of RNW traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$14.22. The stock had a trading volume of 128,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,016. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$12.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.22. The firm has a market cap of C$3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.52.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.