Trian Fund Management L.P. Grows Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,826,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,423,880 shares during the period. Ferguson makes up approximately 31.2% of Trian Fund Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Trian Fund Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Ferguson worth $1,420,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Ferguson by 2,279.2% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ferguson by 326.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,051,000 after buying an additional 131,087 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Ferguson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 884,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,879,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ferguson by 17.0% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Ferguson by 1,284.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 33,960 shares in the last quarter. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FERG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 8,930 ($105.59) to GBX 9,500 ($112.33) in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ferguson from £132 ($156.08) to £125 ($147.81) in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,148.30.

Ferguson Trading Down 1.9 %

Ferguson Increases Dividend

Ferguson stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.22. 26,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,849. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $99.16 and a 12 month high of $183.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.91 per share. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.38%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

