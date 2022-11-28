Trust Wallet Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $838.57 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Trust Wallet Token has a total market cap of $838.57 million and $73.52 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Trust Wallet Token token can now be purchased for approximately $2.01 or 0.00012375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $296.33 or 0.01825858 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00031169 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00039500 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.70 or 0.01717186 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001408 BTC.

About Trust Wallet Token

Trust Wallet Token is a token. It launched on February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com.

Trust Wallet Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here.Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps.Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trust Wallet Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trust Wallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

