UBS Group Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €22.00 Price Target

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) received a €22.00 ($22.45) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SDF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($26.53) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($32.65) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($26.53) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 21st.

SDF stock traded up €0.28 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €21.50 ($21.94). 493,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of €22.51. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €14.60 ($14.90) and a 12 month high of €36.45 ($37.19).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

