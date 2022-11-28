UBS Group Boosts Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $195.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at UBS Group to $195.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VEEV. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.17.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE VEEV traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $186.67. The company had a trading volume of 800,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,819. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $296.66. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.20 and its 200-day moving average is $186.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $1,694,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $1,694,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,260 shares of company stock worth $5,096,397. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,275 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after buying an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,748,000 after buying an additional 1,036,905 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 19.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,922,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,527,000 after buying an additional 951,240 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 12.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,830,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,727,000 after buying an additional 946,488 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.