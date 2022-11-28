UBS Group Reiterates €38.00 Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) received a €38.00 ($38.78) target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 23.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($43.88) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Warburg Research set a €57.40 ($58.57) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €72.00 ($73.47) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

BAS stock traded down €0.28 ($0.29) during trading on Monday, hitting €49.61 ($50.62). The company had a trading volume of 1,913,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of €44.75 and a 200 day moving average of €44.89. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €37.90 ($38.67) and a fifty-two week high of €69.15 ($70.56). The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

