Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ultrapar Participações from $3.10 to $3.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

Ultrapar Participações stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.52. 802,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,300. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.20. Ultrapar Participações has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $3.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UGP. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,518 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 264.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,307,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 948,695 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 1,801.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 261,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 247,816 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 220,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 369,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 157,142 shares during the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

