Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ultrapar Participações from $3.10 to $3.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.20.
Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance
Ultrapar Participações stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.52. 802,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,300. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.20. Ultrapar Participações has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $3.21.
About Ultrapar Participações
Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.
