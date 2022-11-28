Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF) Short Interest Up 500.0% in November

Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the October 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Unicaja Banco Stock Performance

Shares of Unicaja Banco stock remained flat at $0.88 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88. Unicaja Banco has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $0.88.

Unicaja Banco Company Profile

Unicaja Banco, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Spain and internationally. It offers accounts, payments, and debit and credit cards; mortgages and personal loans; deposit products, stock exchange, pension plans, investment funds and portfolios, and savings insurance policies; and life, home, car, accident, health, and agricultural insurance, as well as SME and retail damage, and corporate liability insurance products.

