United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,228 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $44,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. S&T Bank PA grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% in the first quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.9 %

UPS stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $180.83. The stock had a trading volume of 27,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,211. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.14 and a 200 day moving average of $180.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 47.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.13.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.



