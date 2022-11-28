United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.26

Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.26 and last traded at $21.41, with a volume of 3300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of United States Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

United States Cellular Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Cellular

United States Cellular Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,046,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,316,000 after purchasing an additional 17,751 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in United States Cellular by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in United States Cellular by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.