United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.26

Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.26 and last traded at $21.41, with a volume of 3300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.42.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of United States Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.70.
United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.
