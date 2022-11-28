United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER) Stock Price Down 0.6%

United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.66 and last traded at $21.69. 91,611 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 149,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

United States Copper Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.17.

Institutional Trading of United States Copper Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Copper Index Fund during the second quarter worth $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in United States Copper Index Fund during the second quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in United States Copper Index Fund during the first quarter worth $144,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in United States Copper Index Fund by 73.1% during the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in United States Copper Index Fund during the first quarter worth $306,000.

