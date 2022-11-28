United Utilities Group’s (UU) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,250 ($14.78) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UU. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.01) to GBX 1,025 ($12.12) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,230 ($14.54) price objective on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,080 ($12.77) to GBX 1,000 ($11.82) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,097 ($12.97).

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

United Utilities Group Stock Performance

Shares of UU stock opened at GBX 1,064.50 ($12.59) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 945.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,025.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of £7.26 billion and a PE ratio of -128.25. United Utilities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 813.20 ($9.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,186.88 ($14.03).

United Utilities Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at United Utilities Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a GBX 15.17 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.47%. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -518.07%.

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Alison Goligher acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 882 ($10.43) per share, for a total transaction of £26,460 ($31,287.69).

About United Utilities Group

(Get Rating)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.