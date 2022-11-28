UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $21.85-$22.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $22.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $324.00 billion-$324.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $323.32 billion. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $24.40-$24.90 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.0 %

UNH stock traded down $5.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $532.27. 2,641,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,117,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $439.22 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $524.52 and a 200-day moving average of $516.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $615.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $595.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

