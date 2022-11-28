Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,981,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,567,000 after buying an additional 206,255 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $580,000. Frontier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,041,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,743,000 after purchasing an additional 24,895 shares in the last quarter.

VUG traded down $2.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $226.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,327. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.85. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $325.91.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

