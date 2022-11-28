Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 117,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,299,786 shares.The stock last traded at $77.74 and had previously closed at $78.30.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Down 1.0 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.18.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund
About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
