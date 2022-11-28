Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 117,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,299,786 shares.The stock last traded at $77.74 and had previously closed at $78.30.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.18.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 26.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

