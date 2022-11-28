Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) is Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises 2.9% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned about 0.99% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $34,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 327,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 216,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,600,000 after acquiring an additional 57,416 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.31. 453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,535. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $121.30 and a one year high of $170.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.49.

