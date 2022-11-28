Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 14,759 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,803 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,759 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.8% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $324.48. 91,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,267,870. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.29.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

