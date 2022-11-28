Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 28,766 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,317 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,766 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Summit Insights raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel Trading Down 1.3 %

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.96. 405,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,295,617. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average is $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

