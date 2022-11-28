Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 4,809 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,714 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,166,000 after acquiring an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,020,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $6.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $319.21. The stock had a trading volume of 13,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,788. The stock has a market cap of $81.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.70. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $182.66 and a 12-month high of $323.61.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

