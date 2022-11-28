Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,658 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,825,316,000 after buying an additional 678,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,884,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,324,648,000 after purchasing an additional 407,009 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,949,018,000 after purchasing an additional 725,384 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Netflix by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $971,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 12.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,434,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,035,553,000 after buying an additional 588,874 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $226.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.13.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $283.76. The stock had a trading volume of 67,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,059,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $676.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.72. The company has a market capitalization of $126.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

