Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,706 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,536 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in shares of Walmart by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $1,476,780.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,468,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,408,147.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,737,402 shares of company stock valued at $554,041,914. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.35. The company had a trading volume of 112,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,121,296. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.45 and a 200 day moving average of $132.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.14.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

