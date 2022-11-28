Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $11.53 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,762 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.5% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,349,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,608,000 after buying an additional 7,816,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,263 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,334 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,730,682,000 after buying an additional 4,893,526 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,582,000 after buying an additional 3,511,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,781.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,781.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $1.38 on Monday, hitting $108.88. The stock had a trading volume of 202,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,659,577. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.30 and a 200 day moving average of $91.88. The stock has a market cap of $276.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $107.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

