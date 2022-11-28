Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Alphabet by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 388,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $848,803,000 after purchasing an additional 30,898 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,497.8% during the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in Alphabet by 36.2% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 2,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 288.5% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,441 shares valued at $20,007,551. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.38. The company had a trading volume of 366,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,102,371. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.68. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.23.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

