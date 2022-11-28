Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 19,154 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,952,279 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $429,413,000 after acquiring an additional 156,071 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 863,789 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $93,851,000 after purchasing an additional 64,208 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.29. The stock had a trading volume of 73,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,600,896. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.11. The company has a market cap of $185.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

