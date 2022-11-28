Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $67.92 and last traded at $68.10. Approximately 678,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 607,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.15.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.22 and a 200 day moving average of $65.76.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 14.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 96.3% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund during the first quarter worth $411,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, HC Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 12.7% during the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period.

