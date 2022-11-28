Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $67.92 and last traded at $68.10. Approximately 678,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 607,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.15.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.22 and a 200 day moving average of $65.76.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.