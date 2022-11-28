Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Increased by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,494 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 612,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

VB stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $192.25. 2,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,304. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $229.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.59.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.