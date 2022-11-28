Venus BUSD Hits Market Capitalization of $58.62 Million (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One Venus BUSD token can currently be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Venus BUSD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Venus BUSD has a total market cap of $58.62 million and $33.53 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,201.68 or 0.07390303 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.66 or 0.00483788 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,784.78 or 0.29426277 BTC.

About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard.

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02174675 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $22,873,252.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

