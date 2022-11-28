Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,944 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.68. 167,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,838,904. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.05. The firm has a market cap of $162.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson cut Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

