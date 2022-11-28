Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.82 and last traded at $12.02. Approximately 4,718 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 353,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRNA shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Verona Pharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Verona Pharma from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Verona Pharma Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $901.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04.

Institutional Trading of Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. Research analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNA. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. 47.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

See Also

