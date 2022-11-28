VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

VersaBank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VBNK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.62. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,117. VersaBank has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.47.

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.64 million during the quarter. VersaBank had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 19.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VersaBank

VersaBank Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in VersaBank by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 81,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 480,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP raised its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,249,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,306,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,580,000 after buying an additional 15,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 203,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

