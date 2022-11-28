VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
VersaBank Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VBNK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.62. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,117. VersaBank has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.47.
VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.64 million during the quarter. VersaBank had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 19.31%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VersaBank
VersaBank Company Profile
VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VersaBank (VBNK)
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.