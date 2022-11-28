Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) dropped 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.81. Approximately 5,049 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,094,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Vertical Aerospace from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vertical Aerospace from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Vertical Aerospace alerts:

Vertical Aerospace Trading Down 7.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vertical Aerospace ( NYSE:EVTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertical Aerospace Ltd. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTL. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,280,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $910,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $501,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 29,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Vertical Aerospace

(Get Rating)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.