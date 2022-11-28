Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Price Target Raised to GBX 345

Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 310 ($3.67) to GBX 345 ($4.08) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 415 ($4.91) to GBX 425 ($5.03) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Vesuvius Stock Performance
CKSNF remained flat at $3.70 during trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84. Vesuvius has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75.
Vesuvius Company Profile
Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.
