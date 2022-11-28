VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 91.1% from the October 31st total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
CIZ traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.92. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,997. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.61. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $34.69.
VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
