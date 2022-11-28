VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 91.1% from the October 31st total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

CIZ traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.92. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,997. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.61. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $34.69.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 111,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 15,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period.

