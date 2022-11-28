Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Stock Price Down 10%

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.69 and last traded at $2.69. 1,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 464,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Orbit to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Virgin Orbit in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.
Virgin Orbit Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $876.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virgin Orbit
Virgin Orbit Company Profile
Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions.
Featured Stories
