Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Stock Price Down 10%

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.69 and last traded at $2.69. 1,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 464,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Orbit to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Virgin Orbit in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Virgin Orbit Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $876.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virgin Orbit

Virgin Orbit Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Virgin Orbit by 512.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Orbit by 5,578.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Virgin Orbit by 55.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions.

