Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires 3,717 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after acquiring an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,809,000 after buying an additional 120,758 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 551.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 142,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,238,000 after buying an additional 120,264 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.2 %

SJM stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.50. 8,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,720. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $152.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

