Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys 13,370 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 209.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.40. The stock had a trading volume of 53,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,114,102. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.23.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

