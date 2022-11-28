Visionary Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Raymond James cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.63. 6,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.68 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.47.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More

