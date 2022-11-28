Visionary Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Raymond James cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.54.
Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial
Prudential Financial Stock Performance
Prudential Financial stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.63. 6,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.68 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.47.
Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 666.67%.
Prudential Financial Company Profile
Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prudential Financial (PRU)
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.