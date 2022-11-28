Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $27.93 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 447,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,750 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.31% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $27,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,647,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,553,000 after purchasing an additional 567,709 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,526,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,698,000 after purchasing an additional 362,744 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,220,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,212,000 after purchasing an additional 282,192 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,229.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 293,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 271,309 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,689,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,594,000 after acquiring an additional 259,010 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.06. 788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,070. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.59. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

