Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Acquires 1,380 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AGCO by 19.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,796,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,255 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AGCO by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,424,000 after purchasing an additional 106,593 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AGCO by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,073,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,723,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AGCO by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,504,000 after purchasing an additional 86,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in AGCO by 7.1% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,012,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,978,000 after buying an additional 67,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $185,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.45. 6,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,392. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $150.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on AGCO in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AGCO to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.