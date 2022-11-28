Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Acquires Shares of 11,730 iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2,087.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 259.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 25,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $316,000. 60.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IBB stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $133.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,605. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.38. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $158.43.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

