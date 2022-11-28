Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Grows Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage makes up approximately 1.2% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,322,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,589,514,000 after buying an additional 388,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,874,884,000 after buying an additional 612,842 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,023,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,238,485,000 after buying an additional 227,391 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,145,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,324,000 after buying an additional 381,282 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,136,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,818,000 after buying an additional 179,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.77. The company had a trading volume of 24,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.48. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.78 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.08%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.89.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

