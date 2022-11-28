Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $663,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,701 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.51. The stock had a trading volume of 383,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,602,697. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $153.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.86.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.52.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

