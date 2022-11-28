Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Invests $762,000 in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Celsius by 224.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 99,919 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 20.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Celsius by 124.6% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 131,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after buying an additional 72,844 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in Celsius by 520.0% in the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,317,000 after purchasing an additional 780,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Celsius by 6.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.89. 21,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,835. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $118.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $188.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 26.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CELH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Celsius to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Celsius from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.14.

Celsius Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.