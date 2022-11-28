Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Purchases New Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 110,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 343.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Up 1.0 %

SH stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.46. 258,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,329,770. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $17.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.