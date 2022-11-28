Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Purchases Shares of 46,039 KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2022

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBEGet Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 144.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of KnowBe4 to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.90 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen downgraded shares of KnowBe4 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.90 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KnowBe4 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $321,864.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at $290,929.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $321,864.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at $290,929.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 377,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,241,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 521,949 shares of company stock worth $11,969,041 over the last quarter. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:KNBE remained flat at $24.71 during trading hours on Monday. 23,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,655. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.40. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.60.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

