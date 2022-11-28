Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,929 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 3.9% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Walmart by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 542,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,973,000 after purchasing an additional 55,720 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Walmart by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,102,309 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $377,179,000 after purchasing an additional 702,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart Price Performance

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,737,402 shares of company stock valued at $554,041,914 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $153.87. The stock had a trading volume of 190,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,121,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.45 and a 200 day moving average of $132.19. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.