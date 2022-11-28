Wanchain Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.32 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $29.79 million and approximately $9.32 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000955 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00076647 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00060394 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000390 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009628 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023982 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000288 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

