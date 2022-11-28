Wanchain Tops 24 Hour Volume of $30.79 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 28th. Wanchain has a market cap of $35.59 million and $30.79 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001119 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 38.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00075979 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00061543 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000389 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00023967 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.