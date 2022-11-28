Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Waterstone Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

WSBF stock opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $371.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.14. Waterstone Financial has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $22.74.

Waterstone Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 58.39%.

Institutional Trading of Waterstone Financial

About Waterstone Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Waterstone Financial by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

