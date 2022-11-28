WCM Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,999,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 237,163 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up about 1.6% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $450,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Amphenol by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 234,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,093,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,222,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,200 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 399,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,748,000 after acquiring an additional 134,654 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at $676,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,669,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,514,000 after acquiring an additional 38,811 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.56.

Amphenol Trading Down 2.3 %

APH stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.48. The company had a trading volume of 35,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.80.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,316,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

